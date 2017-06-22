Bureau Veritas Announces the Launch of Industry Insight Series at MWC Shanghai

HONG KONG, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

28-30 June - Stand W2.B01 - SNIEC, Shanghai

Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services, the leader in testing, inspection / audit, advisory and certification services announces the launch of its Industry Insight Series at upcoming Mobile World Congress Shanghai event during 28 - 30 June. Bureau Veritas' Specialists from all over the world will be presenting at Stand W2.B01 in SNIEC Industry Hall our comprehensive service portfolio of Smartworld including Wireless, EMC/RF, OTA, SAR, Safety, Performance, Chemical, and Cybersecurity, all aspects that make the Internet of Things (IoT) become a working reality.

Bureau Veritas' Industry Insight Series

During the event, we will be discussing with you the latest technical and commercial requirements such as new Radio Equipment Directive, Bluetooth 5, SigFox, etc. Especially, we will also be providing executive insights covering the latest industry and IoT / Smartworld challenges with practical guidelines in relation to regulatory, connectivity, performance and interoperability.

Bluetooth 5 Update - reviewing in details the key improvements on Bluetooth 5 adoption and their impact for IoT devices or battery powered connected devices

Regulatory Update - providing information on the latest test standards and methodology including new Radio Equipment Directive (RED)

Smart Home Solutions - overcoming wireless connectivity and interoperability challenges in the Smart Home

Global Smartworld Solutions - covering Wireless, EMC/RF, OTA, SAR, Safety, Chemical, Performance, and Cybersecurity

