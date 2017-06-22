M Pharmaceutical, Inc.: M Pharmaceutical Inc. Announces Repricing and Extension of Warrants

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CSE: MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F2), (the "Company" or "M Pharma"), announced today that, subject to stock exchange approval, it has repriced from $0.05 to $0.04 per share, 57,838,619 warrants expiring on June 27 and June 30, 2017 and extended the expiry date on these warrants to August 15, 2017.

It has also repriced to $0.04 for the same period ending August 15, 2017, 4,459,596 $0.10 warrants expiring on October 27, 2017, 6,774,640 $0.08 warrants expiring September 7, 2017 and 1,678,000 $0.08 warrants expiring September 20, 2017.

About M Pharmaceutical Inc.

Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity, weight management and female health & wellness. In addition to its recent acquisitions of C-103, a reformulation of orlistat, and assets from 40J's LLC, the Company is scheduled to launch their FDA cleared fertility product branded as ToConceive in July of this year.

M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "MQ" as well as on the OTCQB as "MPHMF" and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as "T3F2."

