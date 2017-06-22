sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,25 Euro		+0,02
+1,63 %
WKN: A1JAKX ISIN: CA04341Y1051 Ticker-Symbol: B7U 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
ASANKO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASANKO GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,195
1,232
21.06.
1,197
1,23
21.06.
22.06.2017 | 02:56
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pawar Law Group Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Asanko Gold Inc. - AKG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSE MKT: AKG) investors who purchased Asanko stock between October 24, 2014 and May 31, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/asanko/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com or call toll free at (866) 999-0873.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Asanko Gold's Mineral Resource Estimates are flawed; (2) some of Asanko Gold's resources models exhibit signs that they have been "smeared," which would cause estimates of their ore contents to be inflated; and (3) as a result, Asanko Gold's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 31, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You may join the case here: http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/asanko/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (212) 571-0805
Fax: (212) 571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE