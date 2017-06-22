Pawar Law Group Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Roche Holding AG - RHHBY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) investors who purchased Roche Holding AG stock between March 2, 2017 and June 5, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/roche/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com or call toll free at (866) 999-0873.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the combination of Perjeta and Herceptin is only marginally more effective than Herceptin alone in preventing breast cancer; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Roche's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 7, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You may join the case here: http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/roche/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (212) 571-0805

Fax: (212) 571-0938

vik@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group