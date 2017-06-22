Pawar Law Group Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against General Motors Company - GM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) investors who purchased General Motors stock between February 27, 2012 and May 25, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/general-motors/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com or call toll free at (866) 999-0873.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) General Motors installed three distinct defeat devices in over 700,000 trucks with Duramax diesel engines from 2011 to 2016 to beat emissions tests in the U.S.; (2) in turn, these trucks emit up to five times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide pollutants; and (3) as a result, General Motors' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 26, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You may join the case here: http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/general-motors/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com

