Pawar Law Group Notifies SunPower Corporation Investors of Deadline in Class Action - SPWR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group notifies investors who purchased SunPower Corporation securities (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock between February 17, 2016 and August 9, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the renewed July 21, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline. The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial number of SunPower's customers were adopting a longer-term timeline for project completion; (2) SunPower's near-term economic returns were deteriorating due to aggressive PPA pricing by new market entrants; (3) market disruption in the YieldCo environment was impacting SunPower's assumptions related to monetizing deferred profits; (4) as such, demand for SunPower's products was significantly declining; (5) in response, SunPower would implement a manufacturing realignment that would result in significant restructuring charges; (6) as such, SunPower's fiscal year 2016 guidance was overstated; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about SunPower's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

