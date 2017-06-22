Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY)(Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, announces that the shareholders of Dassault Systèmes (the "Company") who have chosen the payment of the 2016 dividend in the form of new Dassault Systèmes shares represented 60.89% of Dassault Systèmes' shares.

The General Meeting decided on May 23, 2017 to pay a dividend for 2016 fiscal year amounting to 53 cent per share and to offer each shareholder an option to receive in whole or in part, payment of his dividend in the form of new Dassault Systèmes' shares. The issuance price of the new shares has been set at €82.26, corresponding to the average of the closing prices quoted on the regulated market of Euronext Paris during the 20 stock exchange sessions preceding the General Meeting of Shareholders, less the net amount of the dividend of 53 cent per share.

Regarding the payment of the dividend in the form of shares, 1,011,090 new ordinary Dassault Systèmes' shares (with a nominal value of €0.50 each) will be issued, representing 0.39% of the share capital and 0.26% of the Dassault Systèmes' (unadjusted) voting rights calculated on the basis of the share capital and voting rights on May 31, 2017.

The new shares will be delivered on June 26, 2017 and listed on Euronext Paris on the same day. They will be eligible for dividends with respect to the period starting from January 1, 2017.

They will be of the same category and carry the same rights as the ordinary shares of the Company which are already listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A ISIN Code FR0000130650 DSY).

Shareholders who have not chosen payment of dividends in shares before the end of the option period or who have chosen only partial payment, will receive the dividend in cash for the portion for which payment in shares was not chosen on June 26, 2017.

Notice

This press release constitutes the information document required pursuant to articles 212-4 4° and 212-5 5° of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) General Regulations as well as article 18 and Annex III of the AMF Instruction n°2016-04 dated October 21, 2016.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities. This press release and any other document relating to the payment of dividends in shares may only be published outside France in compliance with applicable local laws and regulations and shall not constitute an offer for securities in jurisdiction where such an offer would violate applicable local laws.

The option to receive payment of the dividend for 2016 in the form of new Company's shares is not available to shareholders residing in a country where such option would require registration or authorization by local market authorities. Shareholders residing outside France must inquire of any restrictions which may apply under the local law and comply therewith. In any event, this option is open to the shareholders residing in a Member State of the European Union, in the United States, in Brunei, Canada, Hong-Kong, Norway, Singapore, South Korea and Switzerland. Orders issued from other countries would not be accepted.

Shareholders should perform the formalities involved by the applicable law in their jurisdiction. Shareholders are invited to study their personal situation with their own counsels regarding the tax aspects involved by the payment of the dividend in the form of shares. In particular, this press release has not been reviewed by a regulation authority in Hong Kong and shall be carefully considered.

In case of any question regarding the matters of this press release, shareholders are required to be advised by their own counsels.

The risks involved by an equity investment shall be considered by shareholders if they choose or not to receive payment of the dividend in the form of shares. For further information regarding the Company, its activity, its strategy, its financial results and the risks relating to its activity, please refer to the "Risk Factors" paragraph of the 2016 Annual Report of Dassault Systèmes (available on the website of the company and at the registered office of the Company).

