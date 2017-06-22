NetComm Wireless and Telefónica announce global IoT supply agreement

SYDNEY, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) and Telefónica today announced the signing of an IoT Device Supply Agreement.The agreement further strengthens NetComm Wireless' presence in the US and Europe; and offers new3G/4G M2M/IoT capabilities for smart city, mobility, retail and energy applications across multiple geographies asTelefónica extends its IoT reach to over 2,500 enterprises worldwide.

"Telefónica is driving digital transformation on a global scale with a focus on IoT innovation and we are pleased to join Telefónica's partner ecosystem as the need for smart remote communication between business assets and machines becomes ever more critical for enterprises globally," said, Philip Micallef,General Manager M2M, NetComm Wireless.

Both Telefónica and NetComm Wireless have received notable recognition for IoT innovation with NetComm Wireless having received the Australian communications industry's highest accolade for IoT innovation, the IoT Innovator ACOMMS Award; while Telefónica appeared for the third year running in the "Leaders" quadrant of independent analyst firm Gartner Inc.'s report "Magic Quadrant for Managed Machine-to-Machine Services, Worldwide" published in October 2016.

Under the agreement, NetComm Wireless will supply a range of 3G/4G M2M/IoT devices including the: 4G M2M Router (NTC-140); 3G M2M Router Series (NTC-6200) and its 3G Serial Modem (NTC-3000).

About Telefonica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company, it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests.

The company has a significant presence in 21 countries and over 349 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

TelefónicaIoT is the global business areathat develops and implements IoT solutions across all industry segments.It offers end-to-end global solutions to its customers around the world relying on its best-in-class connectivity that extends beyond their footprint enabled by Roaming agreements and partnerships. Main areas of Telefónica IoT include Smart Mobility, Smart Retail and Smart Energy.

For more information about Telefonica's IoT business, visit iot.telefonica.com or follow us on twitter at @telefonicaIoT and LinkedIn.

About NetComm Wireless

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide. For over 35 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK, New Zealand and Japan.

For more information about NetComm Wireless visit: www.netcommwireless.com or follow us on twitter at @NetCommWireless and LinkedIn.

Logo - http://photo.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150320/183399LOGO