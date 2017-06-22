EchoStar Mobile and Thales Partner on Mobile Satellite Connectivity for Public Protection and Disaster Relief

Collaboration will focus on mobile satellite and terrestrial services for security forces and first responders in France and other European countries.

DUBLIN and PARIS LA DÉFENSE, France, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EchoStar Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) and Thales, a global technology leader for the aerospace, transport, defence and security markets, today announced that they are collaborating to jointly develop advanced mobile satellite voice and data services to meet the growing public safety needs of security forces and first responders dealing with emergency situations in France and throughout Europe.

This collaboration will focus on developing end-to-end mobile satellite and terrestrial solutions for Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR), as well as the development of specialized mobile satellite and terrestrial terminals. The EchoStar XXI satellite, launched the 8th of June 2017, will provide EchoStar Mobile with an S-band mobile satellite network that will cover all of Europe, including the 28 member states of the European Union. The companies will also collaborate in the exploration and development of solutions to enhance the performance and robustness of PPDR connectivity utilizing S-band spectrum, including a possible complementary ground component.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Thales, a global leader in technological innovations, to help meet the increasing needs for greater security and stronger, more efficient disaster relief throughout Europe," said Anders Johnson, Executive Director of EchoStar Mobile. "The combination of our innovative mobile satellite system and Thales' expertise in the development and operation of secure and resilient communications networks will create a unique and differentiated offering for PPDR in France, the European Union and Europe at large."

"Our combined efforts will drive the commercialization of a high-performance service for PPDR throughout Europe that will also be compatible with the budgetary realities of our customers," said Jean-Claude Schmitt, Vice President, Network and Infrastructure Systems at Thales. "We are eager to begin working with EchoStar Mobile on this project, which we believe will greatly enhance Europe's ability to quickly respond to emergency situations that are increasingly affecting the well-being of European citizens."

About EchoStar Mobile Limited

EchoStar Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corp., is a mobile operator providing connectivity across Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, EchoStar Mobile provides access to a hybrid satellite and terrestrial network enabling enhanced mobile voice and data communications for businesses, government agencies and consumers. For more information, visitechostarmobile.com.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About Thales

Thales is a global technology leader for the Aerospace, Transport, Defence and Security markets. With 62,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €14 billion in 2015. With over 22,000 engineers and researchers, Thales has a unique capability to design and deploy equipment, systems and services to meet the most complex security requirements. Its exceptional international footprint allows it to work closely with its customers all over the world.

Thales is one of the European leaders in the security domain, established as an integrator of systems with high added value, a manufacturer and service provider. The Group's security teams help States, local authorities and civilian operators to protect citizens, sensitive data and critical infrastructures through integrated and resilient solutions. As a global technology leader in the telecommunications sector, Thales is in a unique position to keep voice and data flows secure at all times on any type of public, private or satcom network.

For more information, visit thalesgroup.com. Follow @thalesgroup on Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449104/EchoStar_Mobile_Limited_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/526254/thales_Logo.jpg