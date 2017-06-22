sprite-preloader
GfK Wins Innovation Prize from the Association of German Market and Social Researchers

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GfK has won the 2017 Innovation Prize awarded by Association of German Market and Social Researchers (BVM). The award recognizes GfK's innovative approach that allows new product and service concepts to be tested using an analysis of verbal feedback. The prize was awarded at the 52nd Congress of German Market Research in Berlin on June 19th 2017.

Dirk Mörsdorf, Global Director of Go-to-Market Solutions at GfK won this year's BVM Innovation Prize for his work entitled "GfK MarketBuilder Voice - Quantitative Concept Tests on the Basis of Verbal Feedback".

New products have to reach consumers on an emotional level to attract attention and be successful. GfK's new approach to concept tests using verbal feedback therefore measures emotional and implicit elements of the impact that new concepts have on consumers. Data is collected as part of a quantitative online survey. Consumers' verbal feedback is recorded using the built-in microphone on the participant's device (laptop, tablet, smartphone, desktop computer). The participant experiences no difference between this and a standard online survey, other than the audio recording. This approach can be applied to quantitative concept evaluation worldwide.

More information on GfK MarketBuilder Voice or visit http://www.gfk.com or twitter.com/GfK


© 2017 PR Newswire