Statoil: Statoil ASA: Allocation of Dividend Shares to primary insiders for fourth quarter 2016

Reference is made to the announcement by Statoil ASA (the "Company", OSE: STL, NYSE:STO) on 6 April 2017 regarding the participation by the primary insiders in the dividend issues under the scrip dividend programme for third quarter 2016.

Further references are made to the stock market announcements on 20 April and 23 May 2017 regarding allocation to primary insiders of shares under the share saving plan and under the company's long-term incentive programme.

Details on allocation of the Dividend Shares under the scrip dividend programme for fourth quarter 2016 are set forth in the enclosed overview.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Allocation of 4Q2016 Dividend Shares to Primary Insiders (http://hugin.info/132799/R/2114981/804735.pdf)



