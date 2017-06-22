sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,525 Euro		-0,155
-1,06 %
WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STATOIL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STATOIL ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,556
14,578
09:41
14,558
14,578
09:41
22.06.2017 | 08:04
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Statoil: Statoil ASA: Allocation of Dividend Shares to primary insiders for fourth quarter 2016

Reference is made to the announcement by Statoil ASA (the "Company", OSE: STL, NYSE:STO) on 6 April 2017 regarding the participation by the primary insiders in the dividend issues under the scrip dividend programme for third quarter 2016.

Further references are made to the stock market announcements on 20 April and 23 May 2017 regarding allocation to primary insiders of shares under the share saving plan and under the company's long-term incentive programme.

Details on allocation of the Dividend Shares under the scrip dividend programme for fourth quarter 2016 are set forth in the enclosed overview.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Allocation of 4Q2016 Dividend Shares to Primary Insiders (http://hugin.info/132799/R/2114981/804735.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Statoil via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)