Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announces today it has submitted a binding offer in joint venture with Italmobiliare S.p.A. for the purchase of 100% LP interests in Fondo Italiano d'Investimento ("FII"), currently managed by Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR S.p.A.

Italmobiliare, Italian listed company, holds and manages a diversified portfolio of investments and equity interests worth more than €2 billion and has a strategic vision backed by a financial and industrial history of more than 150 years.

If accepted, the JV aims at ensuring continued economic and strategic support to 23 medium -size Italian companies, in line with the project launched in 2010 by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. FII's portfolio currently comprises minority stakes in 23 companies operating in diversified sectors, including manufacturing, food, services and IT industries, with strong revenues' growth trends and significant exposure on international markets.

This offer is consistent with the strategy of Tikehau Capital of expanding internationally and developing its growing minority Private Equity strategy.

