Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in following products issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB.
Name: ISIN: ------------------------------ BEAR ESTOXX X1 S SE0009269079 ------------------------------
Please note that the order books have been flushed.
For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.
