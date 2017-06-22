Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG / Director Declaration TUI AG: New directorship held by a director (LR 9.6.14R) 22-Jun-2017 / 10:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sixt SE, Pullach/Germany, has today announced that Friedrich Joussen, Chief Executive of TUI AG, has been elected as Chairman of Sixt SE's Supervisory Board with immediate effect. Before, Friedrich Joussen was delegated to the Supervisory Board by Erich Sixt, the CEO and major shareholder of Sixt SE. Hanover, 22 June 2017 The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Phone: +49 (0)511 566-1425 Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1096 E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com Internet: www.tuigroup.com ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299 WKN: TUAG00 , TUA G28, TUA G29 Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt; London Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4331 End of Announcement EQS News Service 585271 22-Jun-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)