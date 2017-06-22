sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,067 Euro		+0,125
+0,84 %
WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLVO AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,176
15,261
12:41
15,217
15,225
12:41
22.06.2017 | 11:10
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Volvo Buses Receives Order for 13 Electric Buses From Malmö in Sweden

ESKILSTUNA, Sweden, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bus operator Nobina has ordered 13 electric Volvo buses, which will operate in Malmö from the end of next year. This is the biggest single order so far for the Volvo 7900 Electric and marks one of the biggest drives for all-electric bus traffic in Sweden.

"It's really gratifying that one of Malmö's main routes will now be completely electrified with our quiet and exhaust-free electric buses. Electrically powered bus operations contribute to a far better environment for everyone who lives, travels or spends time in the city, and this is a trend we naturally want to boost," says Jörgen Sjöstedt, head of Volvo Buses on the Nordic market. "It's also highly significant that we are yet again delivering to Nobina, to whom we have been supplying buses for more than 80 years. Nobina is one of our most important partners."

The new buses are of the Volvo 7900 Electric model. They use about 80 per cent less energy than corresponding diesel buses and will be powered by green electricity to minimise environmental and climate impact. The bus batteries will be fast-charged at the route's end stops, a process that takes between three and six minutes. The buses will run on route 7 in the city of Malmö, a distance of 14.7 km.

Volvo's electric buses recently started operating in the city of Differdange in Luxemburg. In addition to the all-electric Volvo 7900 Electric, the Volvo Buses range of electrified vehicles encompasses hybrid buses and electric hybrid (plug-in hybrid) models. All told the company has sold more than 3500 electrified Volvo buses globally.

Volvo 7900 Electric

  • Fully electrically powered, two-axle, 12 metre long city bus with low floor and three door openings.
  • 80 % lower energy consumption than a corresponding diesel bus.
  • Quiet, exhaust emission-free.
  • Equipped with electric motor and lithium-ion batteries.
  • The batteries are charged at the end bus stops in three to six minutes *.
  • Charges via the open interface OppCharge (opportunity charging), which follows the ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Association) recommendations.

*Charging time varies with topography, load and climate conditions.

Contact:

Helena Lind,
Media Relations,
Volvo Buses
Tel: 46 (0) 31-323-62-57

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/volvo-buses/r/volvo-buses-receives-order-for-13-electric-buses-from-malmo-in-sweden,c2293939

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/5070/2293939/691713.pdf

PDF

http://news.cision.com/volvo-buses/i/volvo-7900-electric-charging,c2171306

Volvo 7900 Electric Charging


© 2017 PR Newswire