



TOKYO, June 22, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Contact of the release dated June 21, 2017 has been updated.The corrected release reads:JCB Co., Ltd. and Nowcast, Inc. have released "JCB Consumption NOW", a new consumption statistics service that measures consumption activities based on JCB credit card user information and payment statistics.The six types of indexes released as a membership service consist of one index representing all industries and five individual industry indexes, including the food services, pharmacies and medicines, family restaurants, petrol stations, and e-commerce industry. Each index may be viewed in monthly or bimonthly units (1st half of the month from its 1st day up to the 15th, 2nd half of the month from the 16th up to the last day). Subscription to the service is necessary for viewing on the service website (https://www.jcbconsumptionnow.com/en).The service has most recently published data for the second half of May (16th-31st) and the entire month of May.The non-adjusted index of the month of May measured 106.3.E-Commerce, the petrol stations and family restaurants continued to show steady increases.The detailed figures are available on the member exclusive pages.The next delivery of data is scheduled around July 6th.*Delivery dates may be changed accordingly. Thank you for your understanding.About JCB Consumption NOWCo-developed and powered by companies JCB and Nowcast, Japan's only international payment brand and the Japanese forerunner in big data analytics, "JCB Consumption Now" is the cutting-edge index for tracking today's consumption activities. Our indexes are developed using information from actual credit card settlements, allowing consumption trends to be traced like never before - by both industry and by forms of sales. Our data is collected and distributed in only 15 business days, phenomenally improving the responsiveness of consumption indexes, compared to other survey-based statistics.ContactJCB Co., Ltd.Kumiko KidaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: kumiko.kida@jcb.co.jpNowcast lnc.Masashi TsujinakaTEL: +81-3-6272-5550Email: tsujinaka@nowcast.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.