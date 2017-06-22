Mannheim (ots) - Camelot Innovative Technologies Lab GmbH (Camelot ITLab) stellte heute die gemeinsam mit SAP SE entwickelte, weltweit erste Erweiterungs-App für SAP® Integrated Business Planning, die neue Cloud-Lösung für Echtzeit-Supply-Chain-Planung, vor. Die Camelot-Lösung DDMRP for SAP Integrated Business Planning ermöglicht es Kunden, das neue sogenannte "Demand-Driven Material Requirements Planning (DDMRP)"-Konzept in ihrem Unternehmen auf Basis von SAP Integrated Business Planning einzuführen. Mit DDMRP for SAP Integrated Business Planning profitieren Kunden von einem deutlich verbesserten Kundenservice, erhöhter Supply-Chain-Agilität und signifikanten Kosteneinsparungen.



"SAP und Camelot ITLab haben gemeinsam Cloud-basierte Erweiterungsfunktionalitäten für SAP Integrated Business Planning auf Basis der SAP Cloud-Plattform entwickelt", kommentiert Franz Hero, SVP und Head of SAP Digital SCM Development bei SAP SE. "Die DDMRP-Erweiterung für SAP Integrated Business Planning von Camelot ermöglicht eine einfache Integration des DDMRP-Konzepts in SAP Integrated Business Planning. Sie ist nicht nur die erste Erweiterungslösung für SAP Integrated Business Planning, sondern ein zentraler Meilenstein unserer Strategie, eine offene und erweiterbare Infrastruktur für unsere schnell wachsende, moderne Supply-Chain-Planungsplattform bereit zu stellen."



"Bei Camelot konnten wir eine steigende Kundennachfrage nach dem neuen FLOW-orientierten Ansatz des Demand-Driven Material Requirements Planning feststellen. Wir haben daher bereits frühzeitig begonnen, diese revolutionären Supply-Chain-Management-Ansätze in Supply-Chain-Planungssoftware umzusetzen", erklärt Dr. Josef Packowski, CEO der Camelot Consulting Group. Bereits im vergangenen Jahr entwickelte Camelot die erste SAP Software-basierte DDMRP-Lösung in SAP Supply Chain Management, die als bislang einzige SAP-basierte Lösung offiziell von dem Demand Driven Institute (DDI) zertifiziert wurde. Das DDI ist die weltweit führende Institution für "Demand-Driven" - also kundenbedarfsorientierte - Ausbildung, Training und Compliance. "Mit der gemeinsam entwickelten DDMRP-Erweiterung für SAP Integrated Business Planning übertragen wir das DDMRP-Konzept in die neue SAP Integrated Business Planning-Lösung und etablieren die Demand-Driven-Supply-Chain-Management-Konzepte damit weiter in unserer gemeinsamen Kundenbasis", ergänzt Dr. Packowski.



DDMRP for SAP Integrated Business Planning erweitert die SAP Software um die Funktionalitäten des Demand-Driven Material Requirements Planning. Die Lösung ist Teil der Demand-Driven LEAN Planning Suite von Camelot, Version 1.0 für SAP S/4HANA Version 1610, die einzige SAP-zertifizierte Software-Lösung für das Konzept des Demand-Driven Supply Chain Management. Kunden profitieren von einem deutlich verbesserten Kundenservice und erhöhter Agilität durch Reduzierung der Durchlaufzeiten um bis zu 50%. Dies wiederum führt zu 40% geringeren Beständen und deutlichen Kostenreduktionen.



