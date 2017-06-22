SolarWinds incorporates industry-leading capabilities into new unified network management solutions providing everything needed to manage large-scale networks in a single install



CORK, Ireland, 2017-06-22 12:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced two new unified network management solutions: SolarWinds Network Operations Manager and SolarWinds Network Automation Manager.



Ensuring mission-critical enterprise networks remain optimised and running at scale in today's increasingly complex hybrid IT environments can be a daunting task. Selecting, deploying, and integrating software to help monitor such networks often adds to the challenge. The new SolarWinds offerings build on the comprehensive, single-pane-of-glass visibility of the SolarWinds® Orion® Platform to simplify large-scale network management. These unified products provide everything needed to monitor and manage networks in a seamlessly integrated solution available as a single purchase.



"Leveraging our experience with thousands of large-scale customers, we've designed our new unified network management solutions to streamline almost everything about network management software," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "In essence, we've taken our most popular network monitoring and management capabilities and unified them into products specifically designed for large-scale networks. We've applied the SolarWinds philosophy of powerful, affordable, and easy-to-use software to enterprise network management."



SolarWinds Network Operations Manager



Based on the SolarWinds Orion Platform, SolarWinds Network Operations Manager provides:



-- Fault, availability, and performance monitoring -- Critical path hop-by-hop monitoring both on premises and in the cloud thanks to the SolarWinds NetPath™ feature -- Bandwidth and traffic monitoring -- Switch port monitoring with end-user tracking -- Dynamic drag-and-drop dashboard creation with the SolarWinds PerfStack™ dashboard to better visualise networking, systems, and application relationships



SolarWinds Network Automation Manager



SolarWinds Network Automation Manager includes all the features of SolarWinds Network Operations Manager and adds:



-- Network configuration automation -- DHCP, DNS, and IP address management -- High availability for instantaneous failover



About SolarWinds



SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide, from Fortune 500® enterprises to small businesses, managed service providers (MSPs), government agencies, and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT, MSP, and DevOps professionals, and strive to eliminate the complexity that our customers have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. This focus and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as the worldwide leader in both network management software and MSP solutions, and is driving similar growth across the full spectrum of IT management software. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.



