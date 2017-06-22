IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, today announced plans to install three Blink electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its future Grand Prairie, TX store opening Fall 2017 as second DFW-area IKEA store. This initiative reflects the continued partnership between IKEA and Car Charging Group, Inc. (OTC: CCGI), the owner of the Blink Network and Blink EV charging stations, and the largest owner/operator of EV charging services with thousands of public EV charging stations in 36 states and two countries. There currently are EV charging units at 29 U.S. IKEA stores.

"Installing EV charging stations at the future IKEA Grand Prairie reinforces our commitment to sustainability," said Lars Petersson, IKEA U.S. president. "As a retailer, IKEA realizes that a focus on the sustainable transport of people can help empower customers to live sustainably. Meeting the needs of EV drivers in North Texas helps achieve both goals."

To charge an EV at the future IKEA Grand Prairie, drivers can tap their Blink InCard (RFID card) to the reader below the screen, initiate the session directly from the Blink Mobile application, or use a guest code provided via the Blink Mobile app, www.BlinkCode.com, or Blink Customer Support (888-998-2546). Once the session is initiated, drivers can plug the charger into the EV, and then shop and eat at their leisure in the IKEA store while the vehicle is charging. EV drivers can become a Blink member for free and typically receive discounted charging fees at thousands of Blink units. More information about how to use the Blink EV charging stations and how to become a Blink Member is available at blinknetwork.com.

Drawing from its Swedish heritage and respect of nature, IKEA believes it can do good business while minimizing impacts on the environment. Globally, IKEA evaluates locations for conservation opportunities, integrates innovative materials into product design, works to maintain sustainable resources, and flat-packs goods for efficient distribution. Specific U.S. sustainable efforts include: recycling waste material; incorporating environmental measures into buildings with energy-efficient HVAC and lighting systems, recycled construction materials, skylights in warehouse areas, and water-conserving restrooms; and operationally, eliminating plastic bags from the check-out process, and selling only LED bulbs. Consistent with its goal to be energy independent by 2020, IKEA has installed more than 700,000 solar panels on buildings worldwide and owns nearly 350 wind turbines, including 104 in the U.S.

Under construction on 30 acres along the eastern side of State Highway 161 and Mayfield Road, north of Interstate-20, approximately 14 miles west of downtown Dallas and 18 miles east of downtown Fort Worth, the 290,000-square-foot future IKEA Grand Prairie and 1,100 parking spaces reflects the unique architectural design for which IKEA is known worldwide, and will include one of the largest solar rooftops in Texas, consistent with the solar presence at 90% of IKEA U.S. locations.

Until IKEA Grand Prairie opens as the 47th U.S. IKEA store, and fourth in Texas, customers can shop at Collin County's IKEA Frisco or online at IKEA-USA.com. Also, in early February, IKEA announced plans for a Fort Worth location to open in Summer 2019. Two other IKEA stores in Texas are located in Houston and Round Rock, with a San Antonio-area store slated to open Summer 2019 in Live Oak.

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at low prices so the majority of people can afford them. There are currently more than 390 IKEA stores in 48 countries, including 44 in the U.S. IKEA incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

