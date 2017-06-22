Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 June 2017, Luigi Costa, the CEO of Nordic Nanovector ASA, purchased 2,000 shares in the company at an average share price of NOK 85.97 per share. Following this transaction, Luigi Costa owns 81,115 shares in the Company and holds 1,338,106 options.

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and Section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugate (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at Website - http://www.nordicnanovector.com

