sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,301 Euro		+0,406
+4,56 %
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,019
9,361
14:10
22.06.2017 | 13:17
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 June 2017, Luigi Costa, the CEO of Nordic Nanovector ASA, purchased 2,000 shares in the company at an average share price of NOK 85.97 per share. Following this transaction, Luigi Costa owns 81,115 shares in the Company and holds 1,338,106 options.

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and Section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugate (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at Website - http://www.nordicnanovector.com

Media Contacts:
Tone Kvåle
Chief Financial Officer
+47-22-18-33-01
+47-91-51-95-76
+47-22-58-00-07
http://www.nordicnanovector.com
tkvale@nordicnanovector.com


Luigi Costa
Chief Executive Officer
+47-22-18-33-01
+41-(79)124-8601
+47-22-58-00-07
http://www.nordicnanovector.com
lcosta@nordicnanovector.com

Br,
André Höglund Larsson
Cision Customer Support
Support: 0200 - 125 000
Outside Sweden: +46-(0)-8-507-411-31
support.se@cision.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade---primary-insider,c2293951


© 2017 PR Newswire