

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA), at the 2017 Paris Air Show on Thursday, announced more orders.



The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ruili Airlines for 20 737 MAX airplanes. The airplanes, valued at approximately $2.2 billion at current list prices, will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared. Ruili Airlines operates a fleet of 14 Boeing 737 airplanes. The start-up carrier plans to expand its fleet to 40 aircraft by the end of 2020.



Further, Boeing and AerCap announced an order for 15 737 MAX 10s. Under the agreement, AerCap will convert 15 of its current 737 MAX airplanes into MAX 10s. Aercap currently has 100 737 MAX airplanes on order. Earlier this week, the leasing company announced an order for an additional 30 787-9 Dreamliners.



Boeing also announced an order for three Next-Generation 737-800 airplanes from Tassili Airlines, valued at over $294 million at list prices. The order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX