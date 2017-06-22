MONEY20/20 EUROPE -- Verifone (NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payments and commerce solutions, launches its newest portable and mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) products that harness the power of the fully-integrated, Linux-based Verifone Engage platform in the palm of the hand.

Designed for the 21stcentury merchant in fast-paced environments, both devices are commerce-enabled and certified with the highest level of global security, PCI 5.0. This important certification, granted by the PCI Security Standards Council, ensures strong device protection for cardholder payment data and ensures the strongest possible protection in a multi-layered security approach.

The Portable: Verifone V240m

Cost-effective and durable for businesses on-the-go, the V240m is a high-powered yet compact payment solution for line-busting, curbside service, and pay-at-the-table. It is a convenient and easy-to-use portable with large 3.5" capacitive touchscreen, digital signature capabilities, and stunning HVGA resolution for new commerce opportunities. With multiple connectivity options and ample memory to support rich multimedia apps, the device is equipped with an integrated, high-speed printer for quick receipts.

The mPOS Standalone: Verifone e285

As the first mPOS product built on the Engage platform, the e285 offers true mobility by untethering businesses from smart device pairings and the checkout counter to accept payments anywhere consumers are. Whether in the aisle, a food truck, at a festival or even a personal residence, it offers up to 12 hours of battery life as a powerful standalone POS that uses Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and optional 3G or GPRS radio for wireless convenience. The e285 is highly customizable, accepts all forms of payment, and features a large 2.8" color touchscreen capable of signature capture.

"Payment solutions are coming to market to meet the urgent challenges merchants face to serve their customers with personalized and on-the-spot experiences while growing their business," said Thad Peterson, Senior Analyst, Aite Group. "Mobile and portable devices are finally impacting the mainstream retailer as they see the benefits of leaving the traditional checkout counter to engage consumers whether they are inside or outside of the store, or any other physical location."

"Retail is evolving and while consumers continue to make most of their purchases in traditional brick and mortar stores, they are drawn to in-store shopping experiences that are personalized and sharable without spending an eternity in the queue," said Julie Johnson, SVP of Verifone Systems. "We want to help our merchants meet customers at the 'point of decision' wherever that may be, and not just at the traditional 'point of purchase.' Key stakeholders in payments must rethink the checkout to meet consumers where they want to be met and better retain the sale."

As part of the Engage platform, these devices allow merchants to access Verifone's App Marketplace, where merchants can review, purchase and install commerce apps to upgrade functionalities. Third-party apps can be used to customize and personalize the checkout experience ranging from loyalty programs to points redemption to charity donations and much more.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming everyday transactions into opportunities for connected commerce. We're connecting payment devices to the cloud-merging the online and in-store shopping experience and creating the next generation of digital engagement between merchants and consumers. We are built on a 35-year history of uncompromised security with approximately 30 million devices and terminals deployed worldwide. Our people are trusted experts that work with our clients and partners, helping to solve their most complex payments challenges. We have clients and partners in more than 150 countries, including the world's best-known retail brands, financial institutions and payment providers.

Verifone.com | (NYSE: PAY) @verifone

