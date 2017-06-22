Oriola Oyj: Oriola Corporation has rearranged its long-term revolving credit facility and term loan agreement

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 22 June 2017 at 15.00

Oriola Corporation has rearranged its long-term revolving credit facility and term loan agreement

Oriola Corporation has agreed to rearrange its long-term revolving credit facility and term loan agreement.

The signed revolving credit facility agreement total of EUR 100 million will replace the existing financing agreement that was signed on 11 June 2015. Revolving credit facility will mature in five years from the signing of the agreement. The financing agreement includes financial covenants that are based on Net Debt to EBITDA -ratio and on Net Debt to Equity ratio.

Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, OP Corporate Bank and SEB were acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers. OP acted as the coordinator and agent in the transaction.

