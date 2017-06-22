sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017

7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0J3P9 ISIN: FI0009014351 Ticker-Symbol: O5O 
Aktie:
22.06.2017 | 14:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Oriola Oyj: Oriola Corporation has rearranged its long-term revolving credit facility and term loan agreement

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 22 June 2017 at 15.00

Oriola Corporation has rearranged its long-term revolving credit facility and term loan agreement

Oriola Corporation has agreed to rearrange its long-term revolving credit facility and term loan agreement.

The signed revolving credit facility agreement total of EUR 100 million will replace the existing financing agreement that was signed on 11 June 2015. Revolving credit facility will mature in five years from the signing of the agreement. The financing agreement includes financial covenants that are based on Net Debt to EBITDA -ratio and on Net Debt to Equity ratio.

Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, OP Corporate Bank and SEB were acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers. OP acted as the coordinator and agent in the transaction.

Oriola Corporation

Sari Aitokallio
CFO

For further information, please contact:

Katja Graff
Manager, Treasury and IR
tel. +358 10 429 013
email: katja.graff@oriola.com

Distribution
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
Key media

Released by:
Oriola Corporation
Corporate Communications
Orionintie 5
FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.oriola.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Oriola Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)