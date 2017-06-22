Klövern AB (publ): Klövern launches a project in Gothenburg

Klövern has entered into a cooperation with Åby Travsällskap in a development project encompassing around SEK 500 million with a lettable area of approximately 30,000 sq.m. adjacent to Åbytravet in Mölndal. The project in the jointly owned company - Klövern owns 70 per cent - encompasses the construction of a 15,000 sq,m. fair, an 8,000 sq.m. hotel and a total of 7,000 sq.m. of office space and other commercial areas. A 15-year rental contract for a new fair has been signed with Artexis Easyfairs and a 20-year rental contract regarding a new hotel has been signed with HKC Hotellutveckling. The total rental value amounts to SEK 50 million per year. Moving in is planned for the first quarter of 2019.

"It is gratifying that we create yet another project with the combination of a fair, a hotel and offices", says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Klövern.

"With a 15,000 sq.m. fair and over 1,200 parking spaces Gothenburg will get new competitive fair facilities" says Peter Wanderydz, CEO of Artexis Easyfairs Nordic.

"This will be a very exciting facility which through its business travel location in combination with the cooperation with the fair and the horse racing facilities create good conditions for a hotel", says Marcus Östlundh, CEO of HKC Hotels.

Annordia has been adviser to Klövern regarding the hotel.

