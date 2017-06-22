Arjo Solutions, security expert, designing and delivering anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion solutions, launches DOCS (DOcumentCertification by Signoptic®), an innovative documents security solution based on the intrinsic matter of the document, as a digital fingerprint for human being. This unique solution makes it possible to identify a document but also to check the authenticity of its variable data.

Documents fraud impacts all countries in the world. Indeed, Interpol data illustrate these issues very clearly: database SLTD (Stolen and Lost Travel Documents) contains more than 70 million official identities stolen or lost documents in 175 countries. According to the French Delinquency National observatory, 43% of documents frauds in 2014 were related to identity documents which one third of them were delivered on the basis of false documents (birth certificates, residence document, etc.). This study also underlines the impact on other types of documents: 26% of the frauds were related to vehicles circulation documents and 31% on administrative documents.

DOCS allows checking the authenticity of a document thanks to a smartphone (Photo: Arjo Solutions)

In order to increase official documents security, Arjo Solutions launches DOCS, the first documents security solution using matter biometrics information, based on Signoptic technology. This innovative technology generates for any document a single digital code named "signature". The signature is based on the random structure of the document, the solution is similar to AFIS system (Automated Fingerprint System Identification) for human being.

DOCS thus enables to check document authenticity but also to ensure its traceability during all its validity period and after, without any additional features, nor design modification. Also, thanks to a unique link between the document Signoptic signature and its variable data, DOCS reveals any genuine document falsification attempt. The document ensures its protection itself by using its structure, in an undetectable way.

Adapted to all types of emission and personalization, the registration of each document can be carried out either by a vision industrial system on a production line, or by a professional office scanner (Epson) in a decentralized environment. The authenticity verification is carried out via this same scanner or by using a simple Smartphone application (Android or IOS).

With DOCS, Governments, certifying organizations and administrations have a powerful solution allowing detecting, in a foolproof way, blank stolen documents by highlighting all authentic documents falsifications and identifying all reproductions.

Proposed in partnership with EPSON, world leader in innovation and chosen for the quality and robustness of their professional scanners, Arjo Solutions will present DOCS at SDW exhibition in London from June 26th to June 28th, 2017.

About Arjo Solutions

Arjo Solutions, security expert since more than 15 years, designs and delivers solutions for physical and digital identification, authentication and traceability of products and documents to enable its customers or governments to fight against fraud, counterfeiting. Arjo Solutions is a company part of Impala SAS.

For more information : http://www.arjo-solutions.com/en/digital-document-authentication/

About EPSON

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a line-up that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 72,000 employees in 88 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

For more information : http://global.epson.com/

About Europe B.V.

Epson Europe B.V., based in Amsterdam, is the Group's regional headquarters for Europe, Middle-East, Russia, and Africa. With a workforce of 1,750 employees, Epson Europe's sales for fiscal year 2016 were 1,668 million Euros.

For more information about EPSON EUROPE B.V.: http://www.epson.eu

