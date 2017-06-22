As of June 29, 2017, two bond loans issued by Nordea Bank AB on STO Structured Products will change trading lot.



ISIN Name Short Name New trading lot (SEK) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0004582591 Krdtbevis USA High Yield NBF 3KUH 3648 9394 Kpng -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0004868230 Kreditbevis USA High Yield NBF 6KUH 3763 9400 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com