HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM), a diversified operating company that conducts business across variegated business sectors including consumer goods, hemp, cannabis, pharmaceuticals and healthcare announced today that OTC Markets has accepted its Financial Disclosure Statements and listed the company as Pink Current.

Over the past two weeks, Dewmar has filed with OTC Markets annual financial reports from 2014 to 2016 and Q1 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FROM THIS 3 YEAR FILING PERIOD INCLUDE:

There has not been any new convertible debt financing since 2013

The business is currently self-funding all daily operations

Business expansion into the healthcare market grew 2014 annual revenue to over $4,000,000

The Company sustained annual revenue over $3.3 million in 2015

Market wide changes in healthcare trimmed 2016 annual revenue to $630,000

The Company reinvested previous years' profits into new product development, acquisitions, new businesses developments, personnel training and healthcare technologies to name a few of many more items.

As of March 31, 2017, Dewmar International has $3.8 million is assets on its Balance Sheet, not including its market cap

MAJOR OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE FILING PERIOD INCLUDE:

In early 2014, Dewmar International formed United States Hemp Corporation (USHC), a wholly owned subsidiary, based out of Denver, CO to focus on emerging opportunities in both the hemp and cannabis industries resulting from sweeping legislation changes occurring on the State level across the entire country. USHC has a hemp/cannabis business incubator program to discover emerging brands, services and technologies to assist them in major channel distribution.

In late 2014, the Company formed Health & Wellness Research Consortium (HWRC), LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary, to develop and market non-opioid, alternative therapies used to treat acute or chronic pain management.

On 4/20 2015, the Company contracted with a bakery in Colorado to manufacture infused hemp baked goods under the Federally trademarked brand name Kush Cakes, which is legal for distribution in all 50 states.

In 2016 the Company further expanded its infused baked goods contract to a more advanced Arizona bakery with intentions to partner with its Arizona affiliate to create a series of THC:CBD infused medicinal edibles.

In 2017, Dewmar's brand management division gained product expansion across an expanded 3 state territory to a record number of Walmart Supercenters and Walmart Neighborhood Markets for its flagship brand Lean Slow Motion Potion. The Company has immediate plans for a heightened marketing and advertising campaign for the remainder of 2017.

"I'm extremely proud of the work that we have done over the past few years to eliminate all toxic funding from our balance sheet, grow the company's revenue base by successfully expanding into new markets and reinvesting profits into the business -- primarily within the healthcare sector -- that should lead to sustainable long-term growth," stated founder & CEO, Dr. Marco Moran.

The Company's Board hopes that its investors will take the time to review recent filings that provide insightful information on company activity, market developments and financial results.

Dr. Moran concluded, "Stay tuned, because we have more exciting news that we will be releasing very soon, particularly giving detailed information about the diverse portfolio of businesses that the Company has invested in over the past 2 years which all have a synergistic effect to yield high returns for the Company."

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a U.S. based new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion™, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

