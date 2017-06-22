VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH)(TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, today announced it has released a new version of its Bria softphone for desktop that includes new features and enhanced functionality.

Updates to Bria 5 for desktop include:

-- 1080p high-definition video for much clearer image quality. Users will feel as if they are in the same room, regardless of where they are. -- Office integration for users who spend most of their time in Outlook. This new integration solves the challenge of having to move back and forth between applications to communicate efficiently. The initial Office integration is focused on allowing users to access their contacts, see if they're available through presence status and click-to- call, all without leaving Outlook. -- Enhanced user experience. Refreshed user interface with easy access to Bria tools.

"We've harnessed more than 10 years of softphone experience to bring our customers this latest upgrade to our Bria product line," said Todd Carothers, EVP Sales & Marketing at CounterPath. "When Bria was first launched in the early 2000's, most businesses were still trying to figure out how and why they should use softphones for better communications across global teams. Bria was just one of many tools introduced around the time to enable users to connect and communicate across multiple locations, across multiple devices. With Bria 5 for desktop, we continue to streamline the user experience, and to enhance integration between Bria and other applications to boost our customer's overall productivity."

Bria 5 for Windows is available in the following ten languages: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, Chinese, Dutch, Japanese and Russian. Bria 5 for Mac is available in six languages: English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, and now Japanese.

CounterPath will be releasing a major update to our mobile product line. For more information on Bria, please visit: www.counterpath.com/bria.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, GENBAND, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Rogers and Verizon. Visit www.counterpath.com.

