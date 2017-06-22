iManage: iManage Announces Agenda and Keynotes for ConnectLive London 2017

Educational sessions as well as exclusive CIO and partner events showcase how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jun 22, 2017) - iManage (http://www.imanage.com/) today announced the agenda for its second annual UK-based user conference, ConnectLive London 2017 (https://imanage.com/connectlive/), scheduled to take place in London, June 27-28, 2017 at the InterContinental London - The O2 hotel. This follows on the heels of ConnectLive Chicago 2017 that took place last month and the most recent news that iManage acquired leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) pioneer RAVN Systems.

ConnectLive London 2017 brings together iManage customers and partners including CIOs, IT professionals, technical architects, legal administrators and professional services firm executives to learn and share ideas on how professional work is changing and how the management of work product is adapting in response to those changes.

The agenda (http://www.imanage.com/connectlive/london/agenda) is packed with deep dive educational sessions (business, technical, developer and industry) and networking opportunities that will provide professional users with insights on serving their organizations and clients more effectively by enhancing work product productivity and governance. Additionally, there will be an exclusive event to offer CIOs access to interactive sessions with iManage management to delve deeper in several business and technology issues.

iManage CEO Neil Araujo will lead the opening keynote on Day 1 which will focus on transforming how your business operates followed by Peter Wallqvist, Chief Strategy Officer, iManage RAVN and his keynote on how AI is the next big leap in technology for professional services. Marshall Heilman, VP at Mandiant/FireEye and Shawn Misquitta, iManage Vice President Product Management will deliver Day 2 keynotes.

"ConnectLive 2017 is back and it will be bigger and better than ever this year in London," said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. "After a highly successful user conference last month in Chicago and with RAVN Systems now part of iManage, we are well-positioned to transform how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done."

All iManage users are encouraged to register here (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/imanage-connectlive-2017-london-tickets-31775884526) to attend ConnectLive London 2017.

About iManage

iManage (https://imanage.com/) transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading content and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in 65 countries -- including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to deliver great client work.

