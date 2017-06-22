InfoVista and its Ipanema solution evaluated with 22 other SD-WAN vendors and their offerings

InfoVista, the leading provider of network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced that Ipanema, InfoVista's Application-Aware SD-WAN solution, has been included in Gartner's 2017 WAN Edge Competitive Landscape Report (Gartner, Inc. Gartner WAN Edge Competitive Landscape Report, Joe Skorupa, Bjarne Munch, 17 May 2017).

Ipanema is a self-learning, self-adapting and self-healing application performance orchestration SD-WAN solution that orchestrates network functions such as application control, dynamic path selection, WAN optimization and WAN security in real-time on a per application session basis for enterprise networks. Amid the complexities of global enterprise digitalization, such as highly-connected mobile workers, application proliferation and distant branch offices, Ipanema protects business application performance and, in turn, employee productivity and end-user satisfaction.

"We are proud to see InfoVista's inclusion in Gartner's Competitive Landscape report," said Sylvain Quartier, senior vice president, product strategy enterprises, InfoVista. "Ipanema has established itself as a solution that reliably maximizes the performance of enterprises' business-critical applications over the WAN, and we believe our inclusion in this report is a testament to that. Following Ipanema's inclusion in the May 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Optimization for six consecutive years, we feel it is an honor to be continuously recognized by the industry's leading authority on information technology."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

