Inverter division of GE is partnering with Engie subsidiary Solairedirect to supply 1 MW central inverter solutions to 140 MW of solar projects being developed in India, complete with 25-year service agreement.

GE Energy Connections, the inverter division of global digital industrial firm General Electric (GE), has today announced it has signed a 140 MW inverter supply deal with Solairedirect, the solar development arm of French utility Engie, for a couple of PV projects in India.

The contract agreement will see GE ship its LV5 1 MW central inverter solutions to two 70 MW PV projects in India under a 25-year, long-term service agreement. GE will ensure parts provision and post-installation maintenance manpower is on-hand as and ...

