Research and Markets - $28.2 Billion Cumene Market Analysis, 2014-2025 - Key Players are ExxonMobil, BASF, China Petroleum & Chemical , Total, Sinopec, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, and Dow Chemical

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cumene Market Analysis By Production (Zeolite, Solid Phosphoric Acid, Aluminum Chloride), By Application (Phenol, Acetone), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global cumene market is expected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2025

Rising demand for phenol from various key end use applications such as construction materials, pharmaceuticals, and adhesives, coupled with advancements in the production process of the chemical is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Cumene or isopropylbenzene is derived from the reaction between benzene and propylene. It is produced by using catalysts such as zeolite, aluminum chloride, and phosphoric acid. Isopropylbenzene is mainly used for the production of acetone and phenol. The usage of aluminum chloride and solid phosphoric acid as catalysts in the production process have several disadvantages such as environmental hazard, catalyst non-renewability and high corrosion. These factors have resulted in a shift toward using zeolite as catalysts for production.

Phenol application segment dominated the global demand in 2016. Cumene is mainly used for the production of various phenol derivatives, which includes bisphenol A, caprolactam, and alkyl phenols. These byproducts are used in end use industries such as household appliances, adhesives, construction materials and electronic appliances. The global growth in construction, packaging, electronics and pharmaceuticals industry is expected to contribute a rise in demand for phenol byproducts thus benefitting the overall cumene market growth over the forecast period.



Excessive exposure of cumene can cause adverse effects on human health such as dizziness, headaches, and unconsciousness. It also causes irritation of skin and eyes. Fluctuating oil & gas prices is a cause of concern for cumene producers. However, major producers have integrated themselves among the value chain to deal with price fluctuations.



Key industry participants include ExxonMobil, BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Total S.A., Sinopec Group Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, and Dow Chemical Company



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 CumeneMarket Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Cumene Market: Production Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Cumene Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Cumene Market: Regional Estimates &Trend Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Company Profiles



Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Dow Chemical Company

JX Holdings

ExxonMobil Corporation

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Borealis

INEOS Group

Sinopec Group Ltd.

Total S.A.

Shell Global

LG Chem Ltd.

Versalis S.p.A.

Rhodia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fltk4s/cumene_market

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716