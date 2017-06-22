sprite-preloader
Odfjell SE: Mandatory notification of trade

 
 
On 22 June 2017, close associates of primary insider Kristian Moerch, CEO in Odfjell SE, acquired 2,000 A-Shares in Odfjell SE at an average price of NOK 31.74.
 
Following these transactions Kristian Moerch and close associates owns 88,913 A-shares and 3,500 B-shares in Odfjell SE.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)