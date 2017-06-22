Odfjell SE: Mandatory notification of trade

On 22 June 2017, close associates of primary insider Kristian Moerch, CEO in Odfjell SE, acquired 2,000 A-Shares in Odfjell SE at an average price of NOK 31.74.

Following these transactions Kristian Moerch and close associates owns 88,913 A-shares and 3,500 B-shares in Odfjell SE.

