weatherXchange ® , a platform which helps companies access index-based weather risk protection and which provides post-trade valuation and settlement services, is pleased to announce its cooperation with AXA Global Parametrics. AXA will join weatherXchange as a Protection Seller equipped to respond to price requests received via the weatherXchange Platform.

David Whitehead, Co-CEO said, "We are pleased to have AXA Global Parametrics join the weatherXchange Platform. The addition of AXA to the platform further expands the choices that hedgers and broker-advisors have when considering weather risk protection. Today, AXA offers customers index-based protection in insurance and ISDA form in 29 countries across the globe. By expanding the number of Protection Sellers on the platform we continue to support streamlined, transparent, and independent access to this market." AXA will join ten other Protection Sellers offering weather risk coverage via the weatherXchange Platform.

Tanguy Touffut, CEO of AXA Global Parametrics, commented, "In a continuous effort to provide custom-made solutions to our clients worldwide, we are happy to be joining the weatherXchange Platform and further promote index-based weather risk protection."

About weatherXchange

weatherXchange Limited is part of the Speedwell Weather group of companies which have been involved in the index-based weather risk market since its earliest days in 1999. weatherXchange is an independent platform which provides free access to thousands of quality weather data sets worldwide and a user-friendly tool to simplify the design of weather protection contracts. weatherXchange links Hedgers, Broker-Advisors and Protection Sellers thereby helping businesses with weather risk to more easily access weather risk protection. The weatherXchange Platform also offers post-transaction services necessary to settle a transaction and to monitor the performance of a hedge.

For further information on weatherXchange please visit www.weatherXchange.com or contact: ClientOnBoarding@weatherXchange.com.

If your firm is experienced in the weather risk mitigation sector and is interested in working with weatherXchange as a Broker-Advisor please contact NewPartners@weatherXchange.com.

weatherXchange Limited is registered in England number 3790989 and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its registered address is Mardall House, 9-11 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 4HU.

About AXA Global Parametrics

AXA Global Parametrics, the AXA Group's center of excellence in parametric insurance, has developed market-leading expertise in climate risks on an international scale. This dedicated business unit works with actors of all sizes, from governments to international institutions, to large corporates, SMEs, and individuals, to cover risks in many forms. AXA Global Parametrics' aim is to provide its customers with a seamless experience by optimizing many steps in the traditional insurance process, and amplify the scope of the insurable.

For more information on AXA Global Parametrics, please visit: https://www.axa.com/en/newsroom/news/axa-global-parametrics-insurance-simplified or contact: AGPC.parametric@axa.com

David Whitehead

843-737-4843

david.whitehead@weatherXchange.com