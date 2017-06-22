sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,917  Euro		-0,159
-0,66 %
WKN: 855705 ISIN: FR0000120628 Ticker-Symbol: AXA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AXA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,952
23,957
17:08
23,954
23,956
17:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXA SA
AXA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXA SA23,917-0,66 %