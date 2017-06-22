SHENZHEN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Ahead of the upcoming Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017, Huawei and International Data Corporation (IDC) have jointly issued their 'Cloud Enterprise Communications: Serving Digital Enterprises' white paper. The paper conveys the evolution trends of cloud enterprise communications, market space, application value, and other key information on the industry.

The white paper points out that enterprise communications technology serves as a primary tool that connects information and real-time decision-making. It is one of the important supporting technologies for enterprises to achieve digital transformation. As the scope of communications grows dramatically, all types of communications have become more abundant, requirements on communication methods have evolved, and reconstructing enterprise communication services and experience methods has become an urgent task for enterprise service providers.

In the cloud era, Huawei will upgrade its original enterprise communications services to cloud enterprise communications services based on cloud architecture. This will lead to quick delivery, on-demand payment, flexible deployment, self-service, open application programing interfaces (APIs), and other technology features brought by cloud computing. These features will provide enterprises with fully-connected networks, in-depth integration, and valuable innovation of enterprise cloud communications services, helping enterprises release the technological benefits brought by digital transformation.

The white paper emphasizes that enterprise communications products that serve as ICT infrastructure and platform-based applications should be deployed (or migrated) preferentially to the cloud end. Currently, enterprise communications' deployment methods are going through an obvious transformation. According to IDC's Worldwide Enterprise Communications Market Forecast 2014-2019, the scope of cloud-based architecture deployment surpassed that of on-premises deployment in the enterprise communications market for the first time in 2016. By 2019, cloud deployment will occupy up to 56.7% of the enterprise communications market. It is clear that the acceptance level for enterprise communications systems based on cloud is improving. Cloud deployment has become the first choice to deploy enterprise communications systems, resulting in cloud services becoming mainstream in the enterprise communications market.

IDC believes that the cloud enterprise communications market has entered a period of fast growth as the technology is becoming mature and the products, services, and business models are in place. The future holds huge industry markets and innovative application scenarios that are waiting for emerging cloud service providers to explore and engage in.

Huawei is dedicated to deeply understanding enterprise needs. Huawei's Cloud enterprise communications solutions provide competitive platforms, and cloud services, developing a broad market space along with partners, expanding service scenarios with carrier customers, and achieving mutual benefits for enterprise users.

To download the 'Cloud Enterprise Communications: Serving Digital Enterprises' white paper, please click:

http://www-file.huawei.com/-/media/CORPORATE/PDF/News/Cloud-Enterprise-Communications-Serving-Dgital-Enterprises-EN.pdf

MWC Shanghai 2017 will be held between June 28 and 30 in Shanghai, China. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at booth W5.E50 in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), and booth W3.A10 Innovation City. For more information, please visit http://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwcs2017

