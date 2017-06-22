MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft and CAE (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) announced today, during the International Paris Air Show, that Transport Canada, the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority, the European Aviation Safety Agency and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) have qualified the world's first C Series aircraft full-flight simulator (FFS) to Level D, the highest qualification for flight simulators. The Bombardier C Series FFS, located at the Bombardier Training Centre in Montreal, is the first C Series FFS to receive Level D qualification.

"This Level D qualification represents another milestone reached in the C Series aircraft program and allows pilots to complete all their training in the simulator before they fly the real aircraft," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "With this qualification, our simulator reproduces to the highest level of fidelity, the characteristics of the C Series aircraft, as certified by the civil aviation authorities."

"We are proud to highlight another key milestone with the achievement of the highest-level qualification for the first C Series full-flight simulator in the world," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "This highlights years of collaboration with our longstanding partner Bombardier in the development of the simulator. We are honored to contribute to ensuring Bombardier customers receive the highest fidelity training for its C Series aircraft."

The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

There are currently in operation, or on order, a total of five CAE-built C Series simulators worldwide.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 8,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

