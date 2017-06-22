Regulatory News:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc announces that a poll was taken on each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (the "Company") held on 22 June 2017 and all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the poll were:

Resolutions For Against Withheld 1 Receipt of the Report and Accounts 435,735,434 99.99% 23,246 0.01% 67,812 2 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 435,332,231 99.90% 443,773 0.10% 50,488 3 Approval of the Remuneration Policy 404,848,554 90.27% 43,659,911 9.73% 152,723 4 Election of José Ignacio Comenge Sánchez-Real as a director of the Company 432,063,326 99.15% 3,714,045 0.85% 49,121 5 Election of J Alexander M Douglas Jr as a director of the Company 432,113,945 99.16% 3,674,925 0.84% 37,622 6 Election of Francisco Ruiz de la Torre Esporrín as a director of the Company 432,091,820 99.15% 3,686,003 0.85% 48,669 7 Election of Irial Finan as a director of the Company 424,636,912 97.45% 11,105,627 2.55% 83,953 8 Election of Damian Gammell as a director of the Company 432,634,364 99.28% 3,152,714 0.72% 39,414 9 Election of Alfonso Líbano Daurella as a director of the Company 432,100,300 99.16% 3,676,417 0.84% 49,775 10 Election of Mario Rotllant Solá as a director of the Company 427,349,464 98.07% 8,421,138 1.93% 55,890 11 Reappointment of the Auditor 448,239,937 99.92% 381,248 0.08% 40,003 12 Remuneration of the Auditor 448,505,628 99.98% 82,442 0.02% 73,118 13 Political Donations 435,318,451 99.88% 419,094 0.12% 88,947 14 Authority to allot new shares 400,773,375 92.16% 34,126,062 7.84% 927,055 15 Waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code 206,333,661 77.06% 61,414,195 22.94% 168,078,636 16 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights* 427,200,019 98.02% 8,495,785 1.98% 130,688 17 Authority to purchase own shares on market* 434,516,714 99.90% 441,930 0.10% 867,848 18 Notice period for general meetings other than annual general meetings* 426,813,013 97.95% 8,947,732 2.05% 65,747

Indicates Special Resolutions requiring at least three quarters of votes to be cast in favour to pass.

As at 2.00pm on Tuesday, 20 June 2017, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 484,266,927 ordinary shares in issue. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and, therefore, is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

The Company notes that resolution 15 (approving the terms of the waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (the "Waiver"), received a vote of 77.06 per cent in favour. Resolution 15 was an ordinary resolution voted on by shareholders other than Olive, which was not entitled to cast a vote on that resolution. The Company will continue a dialogue with shareholders and advisory services around the rationale for seeking the Waiver with a view to addressing any related concerns.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

