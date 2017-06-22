Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Rio Tinto Rejects Glencore's Unsolicited Offer for its Coal Mines in Australia; Selects Yancoal's Improved Offer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RIO. The Company announced that it has received an improved offer from Yancoal Australia Limited and an unsolicited offer from Glencore PLC, with regards to the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Coal & Allied Industries Limited (C&A). Rio Tinto's Board of Directors recommended that its shareholders should vote in favor of the Yancoal's offer. Yancoal Australia is a subsidiary of China based Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (Yanzhou) and is one of the largest and leading coal miners in Australia. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Glencore had made an unsolicited offer for the C&A on June 09, 2017, and offered to pay $2.55 billion cash plus a coal price linked royalty. In January 2017, Rio Tinto had already signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary C&A with Yancoal for approximately $ $2.45 billion.

The Board had a detailed discussion with both parties and took into consideration a number of factors while making their decision. Main amongst the factors was the price and value; the risk associated with not receiving of regulatory approvals or the approvals getting delayed; funding certainty; and deal execution timeline.

Commenting on the acceptance of Yancoal's improved offer, J-S Jacques, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto said:

"We believe Yancoal's offer to purchase our thermal coal assets for $2.45 billion offers the best value and greater transaction certainty for shareholders. Yancoal's revised offer is the most attractive because it removes the deferred payment structure, can meet the timeline we have set for the transaction, and has given us certainty regarding the outstanding regulatory approvals required. The sale of Coal & Allied will create outstanding value for shareholders and is consistent with our strategy of simplifying our portfolio to ensure the most effective use of our capital."

The transaction with Yancoal is expected to be completed in Q3 2017. The transaction requires the approval of Rio Tinto's shareholders as per the UK Listing Rules and ASX Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Company has planned the Rio Tinto PLC's Shareholders General Meeting on June 27, 2017, followed by the Rio Tinto Limited's Shareholders General Meeting on June 29, 2017.

The Boards' Justification and Rationale in choosing Yancoal

In the improved offer, Yancoal had agreed to make a single payment of $2.45 billion instead of the original agreement wherein Rio Tinto would have received an initial $1.95 billion in cash and balance $500 million in annual installments of $100 million over the next five years.

Glencore had offered to pay $2.05 billion in cash on completion of the deal and balance $500 million in annual installments of $100 million over the next five years.

Yancoal has confirmed that it had received regulatory approvals and where necessary it will waive all the regulatory approvals that would delay the completion of the sale. The regulatory approvals from Chinese authorities include National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM), and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the People's Republic of China (SAFE). The Australian counterparts whose approval is necessary include Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), and the NSW Minister for Resources.

The Board had reservations with regards to Glencore successfully receiving clearance from Australia's FIRB and ACCC, China's MOFCOM or from the Korean or Taiwanese authorities within stipulated time.

Rio Tinto's Board concluded that Yancoal can complete the transaction much faster than Glencore. It would be in the interest of Rio Tinto's stakeholders and C&A's customers and stakeholders to go with the party which can minimize uncertainties regarding the timely closure of the deal.

About Coal & Allied

Coal & Allied is the holding Company for Rio Tinto's thermal coal business in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales. C&A owns and operates multiple, multi-seam open cut mines in the Hunter Valley. It has a 67.6% interest in the Hunter Valley Operations mine, an 80% interest in the Mount Thorley mine, a 55.6% interest in the Warkworth mine, a 36.5% interest in Port Waratah Coal Services and other undeveloped coal assets, including various landholdings.

About Yancoal Australia

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Yancoal Australia Ltd (Yancoal) is one of the largest coal mining Companies in Australia with an annual production of approximately 15.5 million tonnes of saleable (equity basis) thermal and metallurgical coal. China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (Yanzhou) owns the majority shareholding in Yancoal with 78.0% stake. The Company operates four mining sites and manages five others across New South Wales, Queensland, and Western Australia.

Last Close Stock Review



At the close of trading session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, Rio Tinto's stock price was slightly up 0.84% to end the day at $38.32. A total volume of 3.20 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.18 million shares. In the previous six months and last twelve months, shares of the Company have surged 0.37% and 27.01%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 15.02 and have a dividend yield of 4.44%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $71.62 billion.



