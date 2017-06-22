Onkyo & Pioneer Innovations Corporation Announces Rayz Smart Mute Feature, New Colors & Apple Store Availability For Rayz Plus Lightning Headphones

TOKYO, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkyo & Pioneer Innovations Corporation today announces a new "Smart Mute" feature for the Rayz and Rayz Plus Lightning earphones, along with new Rayz Plus colors - Black and Rose Gold - which are available exclusively at Apple.com and at Apple Retail stores worldwide.

Rayz Plus are the first and only Lightning earphones with an inline charging node that allows you to charge the iPhone and listen to music or talk at the same time.

Rayz Plus uses Apple's newest Lightning audio technology, powered by Avnera Corporation's LightX platform and aims to provide simple and smart solutions for today's mobile consumers.

"Smart Mute" Feature

This new feature for Rayz and Rayz Plus automatically mutes the microphone when a user is not speaking and unmutes the microphone when the user begins speaking again. This is ideal when taking calls in noisy environments.

Users can get Smart Mute by downloading the latest Rayz app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch on the App Store and performing a Rayz software update.

"Rayz appcessories were launched with a commitment to deliver new compelling experiences for our customers through future software upgrades using the Rayz companion iOS app" said Munenori Otsuki, CEO of Pioneer and Onkyo Corporation. "In keeping with this commitment, we are pleased to announce Smart Mute today, a feature that will enable truly compelling call experiences."

"We are very pleased to have worked closely with Pioneer to be the first to bring Smart Mute to market. Smart Mute is one of several smart technologies being developed actively by Avnera which leverages Avnera's breakthroughs in low power analog audio circuits and digital signal processing technologies." said Manpreet Khaira, CEO of Avnera Corporation.

New Color Options Available Exclusively at Apple Stores

Customers are now able to purchase the Rayz Plus in Black or Rose Gold, available exclusively at Apple.com and Apple stores worldwide.

Launched in February 2017, key features of Rayz Plus are included below, with more information at www.pioneerrayz.com:

- Smart Noise Cancellation: adapts its noise cancelling to your ear and the world around you.

- No Battery: Powered by Lightning.

- Talk and Charge: The only earphone that allows you to talk and charge while plugged into the Lightning port.

- AutoPause: technology automatically pauses your movie or music when you take Rayz out and restarts when you put them back on.

- HearThru' mode: passes ambient sounds through your noise cancelling, for greater awareness of your environment.

- Smart Button: bring up your favorite app, mute/unmute calls, or launch the Rayz controls with a simple press of the button.

- iOS App: An integral part of the Rayz experience is the companion app. The Rayz by Pioneer app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, available to download on the App Store, enables you to personalize the earphone's settings like adjusting audio EQ and programming the smart button. Most importantly, the app creates the ability for Rayz earphones to continually improve with the delivery of new features via the software update interface.

- Premium ComplyTM Foam Eartips

For more information on the new line visit: www.pioneerrayz.comor the following social pages:

ABOUT ONKYO & PIONEER INNOVATIONS CORPORATION.

Headquartered in Tokyo Japan, ONKYO & PIONEER INNOVATIONS CORPORATION is a leader in portable products under the Pioneer and Onkyo brands. With an established reputation for innovation and quality, the company's products are embraced by music lovers worldwide. ONKYO & PIONEER INNOVATIONS COPERATION is a preeminent manufacturer of high-performance portable audio products.

About Onkyo Corporation

Since 1946 Onkyo has been passionately committed to developing audio products that deliver uncommon performance, quality and value. Bundling proprietary technologies and innovations with other sound-enhancing exclusives, Onkyo continues to create award winning products that are lauded by industry leading audio publications. The company's philosophy is to deliver products and services that are superbly designed and built to a consistently outstanding standard of excellence. Today, Onkyo and Pioneer are at the forefront of the home theater and digital portable revolutions.

"Pioneer" and "Pioneer Logo" are trademarks of Pioneer Corporation and are used under license.

Apple, iPad, iPod touch, and Lightning are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. The trademark of iPhone is used based on the license of Aiphone Co., Ltd.

The App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

RAYZ and RAYZ Rally are trademarks of Appcessori Corporation registered in the United States and other countries. All trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

© 2017 Pioneer & OnkyoU.S.A Corporation. All rights reserved. Note: Specifications and design subject to change without notice.

© 2017 Hearing Components. Comply is a registered trademark of Hearing Components.

