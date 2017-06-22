TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSX: PTG), ("Pivot" or the "Company") a full-service information technology provider, today announced that Pivot has formed a strategic partnership with VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE: VQS), a global expert providing cybersecurity-protected technology and services.

Effective immediately, Pivot will offer VIQ's innovative products - including its recently introduced next generation ultra-secure platform, VIQ CyberCrypt, as well as video capture devices and HD telepresence systems - together with Pivot's end-to-end services to its broad customer base of public organizations and private enterprises.

"We're delighted to become VIQ's partner in Canada for a military-grade technology set that is in high demand worldwide because of its ability to capture digital media evidence in virtually any form - audio, video, photographic and log-based - and make it available to improve customer security, workflow and productivity," said John Conner, EVP Sales and GM for Canada. "Based on our extensive due diligence, we believe our clients will find tremendous value in the combination of VIQ's award-winning platform and Pivot's end-to-end services."

VIQ's solutions are in use in more than 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, transportation and transcription. Its SaaS-based platform incorporates powerful search and data analytics capabilities, built-in workflow and collaboration functionality. These include chain of custody, audit logs and redaction, integration with various case management platforms, LDAP and active directory databases, automated fixed/cloud centralized storage, granular user customization and unmatched cybersecurity that is certified military grade.

"VIQ's growth is a reflection of great technology but also great partnerships with companies like TeraMach that are able to provide customers with the insightful advice and support they need to extract full value from product ownership," said Peter Kostandenou, CMO of VIQ. "We look forward to growing together in serving the Canadian market."

Said Kevin Shank, President and CEO of Pivot: "One of our strategies is to build on our core business of selling the best IT solutions, both products and services. In VIQ, we have identified a very worthy partner that furthers our objective."

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions (TSX VENTURE: VQS) is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management for the world's most security conscious organizations. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cyber security and privacy, including military and medical regulations. For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit www.viqsolutions.com.

About Pivot Technology Solutions

Pivot is a leading information technology infrastructure and services provider to approximately 2,000 customers, including many members of the Fortune 500. With offices throughout North America, Pivot uses its knowledge and local presence to help corporations, governments and educational institutions design, build, implement and maintain advanced computing and communication infrastructure. For more information, visit www.pivotts.com.

