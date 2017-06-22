sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Announcing The Artwave West Contemporary Art Academy

BRIDPORT, England, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The highly respected Contemporary Art Gallery Artwave West in Dorset, has expanded to open an Academy to run workshops and short courses.

Situated in a converted barn alongside the prestigious Gallery, classes will be taught by professional tutors and artists. The programme will include a wide variety of one and two day classes in drawing, painting, printing, sculpture, silver clay and casting as well as a Regular Art Group.

In a friendly setting where numbers are limited to just eight, participants will have plenty of individual attention to enable them to progress and enhance their skills.

All art materials will be supplied and full day workshops have the option of having a delicious packed lunch provided by Felicities Farm Shop, guaranteeing an exceptional day out.

These classes will be very popular and booking early is essential. All are available to view and book via the website www.artwavewest.com or by contacting the gallery on +44-(0)-1297-489746.


© 2017 PR Newswire