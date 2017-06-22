Regulatory News:

STENTYS (FR0010949404 STNT), a medical technology company commercializing the Xposition S Sirolimus-eluting self-apposing coronary stent, informs its shareholders that today's combined Shareholders' Meeting was able to take place, given the reach of its quorum.

STENTYS Shareholders' Meeting approved all of the motioned resolutions, with the exception of resolution 24, which was rejected following the Board's recommendation.

STENTYS would like to thank all of the shareholders present in person, represented by proxy or who voted by post, for their commitment and continuous support.

The minutes of the combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 22, 2017 will be made available, by the statutory deadline, on the Company's website:

www.stentys.com, Investors Filings: http://www.stentys.com/28/6/documents/documentation.html

About STENTYS

STENTYS is developing and commercializing innovative solutions for the treatment of patients with complex artery disease. STENTYS' Self-Apposing drug-eluting stents are designed to adapt to vessels with ambiguous or fluctuating diameters in order to prevent the malapposition problems associated with conventional stents. The APPOSITION clinical trials in the treatment of acute myocardial infarction showed a very low one year mortality rate and a faster arterial healing compared to conventional stents. The company's product portfolio also includes MiStent SES, a coronary DES whose new drug delivery mechanism is designed to match vessel response, and is marketed through STENTYS' commercial network in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. More information is available atwww.stentys.com

STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris ISIN: FR0010949404 Ticker: STNT

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company's products, market acceptance of the Company's products, its ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors, including those described in the Section 4 "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2015 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on August 30, 2016 under number D.16-804.

