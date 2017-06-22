Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Variable Displacement Engine Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global automotive variable displacement market to grow at a CAGR of 27.09% during the period 2017-2021.
This report, Global Automotive Variable Displacement Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in fuel economy at lower additional price. DEAC is a technology that is growing in high-performance vehicles because of the increasing need for fuel economy and improved performance. The increasing demand for luxury cars in APAC, in countries like China, Japan, and India, is a key factor in market growth. The rise in popularity of different types of automotive racing events around the world also helps to drive the global automotive variable displacement engine market.
Key vendors:
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
- Ford Motor
- General Motors
- Honda
- Volkswagen
Other prominent vendors:
- Daimler
- Delphi
- Eaton
- Toyota
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
