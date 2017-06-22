sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,06 Euro		-0,07
-0,09 %
WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,95
78,10
21:40
77,94
78,10
21:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTIS INC
FORTIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTIS INC30,902+1,00 %
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO78,06-0,09 %