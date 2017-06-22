ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX: FTS)(NYSE: FTS) President and CEO, Barry Perry, will present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference in New York City, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 between 10:40 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately C$48 billion as of March 31, 2017. The Corporation's 8,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

