IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Roche Holding AG and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Roche Holding AG ("Roche Holding" or the "Company") (OTCQX: RHHBY) for possible violations of federal securities laws between March 2, 2017 and June 5, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Roche Holding shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the August 7, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Roche Holding issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the combination of the Company's breast cancer drug, Perjeta, and its older treatment, Herceptin, is only marginally more effective than Herceptin alone in preventing breast cancer; and that as a result, Roche Holding's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times. When this information was released to the public, Roche Holding's stock price fell, causing investors harm according to the Complaint.

