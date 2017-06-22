Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Approval of written procedure, accession to a standstill agreement and amendments to the terms and conditions of the bonds

Real People Investment Holdings Limited (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure in relation to the Company's outstanding SEK260,000,000 and NOK135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds with ISINs SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 2013/2018 (the "Bonds"), regarding accession to a standstill agreement and certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal").

A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a qualified majority of the bondholders voted in favour of approving the Proposal.

The accession to the standstill agreement will be effective when the agent has executed and delivered, on behalf of the holders of the Bonds, an accession letter to the other standstill creditors.

The approved amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond loan took effect immediately upon the approval of the Proposal and will be documented by an amendment and restatement agreement in respect of the terms and conditions of the Bonds. The amended terms and conditions of the Bonds will be available on the Company's website (www.realpeoplegroup.co.za (http://www.realpeoplegroup.co.za/)).

For further information, please contact: Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +27 (0) 10 245 8001 Email: NGrobbelaar@realpeople.co.za (mailto:NGrobbelaar@realpeople.co.za) ] .

This information is information that Real People Investment Holdings Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21h00 CET on 22 June 2017.

RPIH Press Release - Approval of Written Procedure - 22 June 2017 (http://hugin.info/173743/R/2115250/804862.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Real People Investment Holdings Limited via Globenewswire

