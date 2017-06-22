Faruqi Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in KBR, Inc. ("KBR" or the "Company") (NYSE:KBR) of the July 3, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all those who purchased KBR securities between February 27, 2014 and April 27, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The case, Porter v. KBR, Inc. et al. No. 4:17-cv-01840 was filed on June 16, 2017.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by engaging in activities that have potentially violated applicable bribery and corruption laws in the United Kingdom.

Specifically, on April 28, 2017, the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office announced an investigation into KBR's "officers, employees and agents for suspected offenses of bribery and corruption."

After the announcement, KBR's share price fell from $15.84 per share on April 27, 2017 to a closing price of $14.05 on April 28, 2017-a $1.43 or a 9.2% drop.

