sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,72 Euro		-0,315
-2,42 %
WKN: A0LEFS ISIN: US48242W1062 Ticker-Symbol: K6B 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KBR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KBR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,222
13,421
23:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KBR INC
KBR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KBR INC12,72-2,42 %