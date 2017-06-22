Tesla-Aktie steigt nach Ankündigung >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » wikifolio whispers a.m. zu Tesla,... » Hello bank! 100 detailliert: FACC sechs... Tesla is rallying after announcing it's exploring a factory in China (TSLA) Shares of Tesla are popping, up more than 2%, after the company announced it is exploring a car factory in China.Rumors have been circulating ever since Musk visited the country and met with high-ranking officials at the end of April, but the news was confirmed Thursday afternoon. Tesla shares jumped shortly after the confirmation.The company had previously announced plans to increase car production to 500,000 vehicles a year. That's something a Chinese plant would help accomplish."Tesla is deeply...

