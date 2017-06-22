PCM LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 in PCM, Inc. to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in PCM, Inc. ("PCM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCMI) of the July 3, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased PCM securities between June 17, 2015 and May 2, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The case, Miller v. PCM, Inc. et al, No. 2:17-cv-03364, was filed on May 3, 2017.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) En Pointe Technologies Sales, Inc.'s ("En Pointe") financial statements that PCM filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission materially overstated the profitability of the business; and (2) consequently, PCM's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, on May 2, 2017, Seeking Alpha published an article discussing a lawsuit between Collab9, En Pointe's previous owner, and PCM surrounding PCM's acquisition of En Pointe. The article stated that PCM has alleged that En Pointe's net income was overstated due to several accounting misrepresentations.

On this news, PCM's share price fell from $24.35 per share on May 1, 2017 to a closing price of $22.30 on May 2, 2017 - a $2.05 or a 8.42% drop.

