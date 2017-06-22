Empire State Building And iHeartMedia New York's Q104.3 To Premiere Music-To-Light Show During Live Performance By Dead & Company

Tower Lights Synchronized to Encore Performance at Citi Field on June 24th

NEW YORK, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is teaming up with Dead & Company to give the 40,000 fans at the band's June 24th Citi Field concert an epic show by synchronizing the Empire State Building's (ESB) world-famous LED tower lights to the Dead & Company's live encore. The live light show is the first time the building's iconic lights will be deployed "without a net," and will be designed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman. The event will occur at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Fans who aren't able to attend the show at Citi Field can still join the festivities by watching ESB's tower lights live and tuning into iHeartMedia New York's Q104.3, New York's Classic Rock station, or by streaming the station live on iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's all-in-one streaming music, podcasting and live digital radio service, at approximately 11 p.m. ET to listen along. After the show, the music-to-light show will also be available online on the Empire State Building's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding/ and YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/esbnyc as well as on www.youtube.com/deadandcompany.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 708,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WAXQ-FM, WWPR-FM, WLTW-FM, WOR-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over 85 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leader in multiplatform connections, it also serves over 150 local markets through 858 owned radio stations, and the company's radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, HD digital radio, satellite radio, on the Internet at iHeartRadio.com and on the company's radio station websites, on the iHeartRadio mobile app, in enhanced auto dashes, on tablets, wearables and smartphones, and on gaming consoles.

iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's digital radio platform, is the fastest growing digital audio service in the U.S. and offers users thousands of live radio stations, personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed artist and the top podcasts and personalities. With over a billion downloads, iHeartRadio reached 100 million registered users faster than any other radio or digital music service.

iHeartMedia's platforms include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital and social media, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

